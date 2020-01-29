DENMARK -- Voorhees College announces its partnership with the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) as its first official partner with the Center for Entrepreneurial and Economic Development (CEED).
Michael Corp, deputy district director for U.S. SBA and Dr. W. Franklin Evans, ninth president and CEO of Voorhees, signed the Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) at SBA Resource Day held on the campus.
The mission of the Voorhees College CEED is to promote entrepreneurship, small business growth, and the US economy by providing the critical funding, oversight, support, and scaffolding needed by both students and community citizens.
The mission of the SBA is to aid, counsel, assist, and protect the interests of small businesses by providing financial contractual and business development assistance and advocating on their behalf within the government. As a federal program, SBA district offices deliver SBA programs and services to the public.
Evans said the Voorhees and SBA partnership is truly dynamic.
“Voorhees College and SBA have separate services and resources which, when delivered in coordination with each other, will provide maximum benefits to the small business communities served in the City of Denmark, Bamberg County, and surrounding areas,” Evans said.
“The purpose of this SAM is to develop and foster mutual understanding and a working relationship between the SBA and the institution to strengthen and expand small business development in the local area,” Corp said.
Approximately 20 residents who are small business owners or interested in entrepreneurship attended. Additionally, more than 80 college students attended from business, humanities, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.
For more information, contact Dr. Katherine Whitaker, executive director of the Center for Entrepreneurial and Economic Development at 803-780-1069 or kwhitaker@voorhees.edu.
