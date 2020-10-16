Voorhees alum named Atlanta Coach of the Year

Voorhees College alumnus Demetrius Cleveland was recently named the 2019-2020 Coach of the Year by Coca-Cola and the Atlanta Public School system for his efforts with Ralph J. Bunche Middle School student-athletes.

Cleveland said the award is quite an honor.

“None of this would be possible without my student-athletes coming in daily to work hard and improve their craft," he said. "For Coca-Cola to present me with this award represents not just me as a coach, but the dedication to everybody that is a part of this program.”

He added, it is his sixth year coaching at Bunche Middle School, and he has had the opportunity to coach and mold student-athletes in basketball, softball, and track.

“Seeing my athletes continue to beat the odds and become collegiate and professional athletes will be the biggest accomplishment as a coach,” Cleveland said.

At Bunche Middle School, Cleveland also serves as a master teacher and Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher, who helps students prepare for college and career.