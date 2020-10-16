Voorhees alum named Atlanta Coach of the Year

Voorhees College alumnus Demetrius Cleveland was recently named the 2019-2020 Coach of the Year by Coca-Cola and the Atlanta Public School system for his efforts with Ralph J. Bunche Middle School student-athletes.
Cleveland said the award is quite an honor.
“None of this would be possible without my student-athletes coming in daily to work hard and improve their craft," he said. "For Coca-Cola to present me with this award represents not just me as a coach, but the dedication to everybody that is a part of this program.”
He added, it is his sixth year coaching at Bunche Middle School, and he has had the opportunity to coach and mold student-athletes in basketball, softball, and track.
“Seeing my athletes continue to beat the odds and become collegiate and professional athletes will be the biggest accomplishment as a coach,” Cleveland said.
At Bunche Middle School, Cleveland also serves as a master teacher and Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher, who helps students prepare for college and career.
He graduated from Voorhees in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management. Also, Cleveland earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Mercer University in 2019. Currently, he is pursuing an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Kennesaw State University.
While at Voorhees, Cleveland became a member of the Voorhees College Men’s Basketball team, where he later served as an assistant coach, the WVCD 790 AM (present-day WVCD 790AM/96.5FM) radio club, White Rose Social Club, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the Eta Iota Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Cleveland is a native of Flint, Mich., and has one son, Demetrius Cleveland, Jr.
