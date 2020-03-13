Virus prompts governor to close schools in 2 counties

FLORENCE — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster prepared to declare a state of emergency Friday in two counties where coronavirus has been shown to have spread from person to person.

In a news release, McMaster said he would also direct schools in Kershaw and Lancaster counties to be closed for two weeks. An executive order would also suspend visitation at state and local correctional institutions in all of South Carolina's 46 counties and direct state health officials to restrict visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. State government offices were to remain open across South Carolina.

On Wednesday, state health officials said South Carolina's 10th case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Lancaster County and the person is in isolation in a hospital. This case is not linked to any other cases and the infected person does not appear to have traveled outside the state, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Seven of the cases are in Camden, a Kershaw County city of about 7,200 people about 40 miles northeast of Columbia.

In a news release, McMaster said Kershaw and Lancaster counties are the only areas in South Carolina in which there is evidence of community spread, meaning the source of the virus is unknown.