Virus no nuisance scare

WASHINGTON - Except for wrapping duct tape around my head, I'm trying not to get hysterical over the coronavirus.

I know, it's not funny. If you're elderly, it's potentially serious. Maybe. Sometimes but not always. We don't actually know. Yet, to follow news reporting on the elaborately named coronavirus disease 2019 is to conclude that WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE. To avoid dying, we're told, we should wash our hands, steer clear of sick people and stay away from cruises. No problem whatsoever.

If you're over 60, which until now was the new 40, we should consider "social distancing."

For something so potentially lethal, at least more than the usual flu but not as much as SARS or MERS, two other coronaviruses, hand-washing seems bland advice considering that people really ought to wash their hands frequently under any circumstances. An aunt of mine gave her nieces, nephews and cousins an early jump on obsessive-compulsive disorder with her greeting whenever we entered the house: "Go wash your hands," she'd sweetly command. As such things go, I've become my aunt.

Social distancing, meanwhile, is my specialty so, I think I'm all set for the duration. I tend to avoid crowds as a personal policy and otherwise have never minded solitude.