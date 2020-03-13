Virus lockdown hits Vatican

The Vatican has canceled meetings and conferences, limited travel among its personnel and closed the Vatican Museums to the public — essentially closing off its main source of income for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday came the predicted cancellation of Francis' rumored trip to Indonesia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea later this year.

During the audience, the pope was surrounded by a handful of priest translators sitting a meter (about three feet) apart in his private library. At the end, Francis directed a final prayer to the sick and those who are caring for them.

"I thank to my heart the hospital personnel, the doctors nurses and volunteers. In this difficult moment, they are close to those who are suffering."

Earlier, during his morning Mass — celebrated privately but livestreamed — the pope prayed especially for prisoners, after more than two dozen riots broke out in lock-ups across Italy in recent days as inmates protested virus containment measures and agitated to be allowed out to prevent infections.

"Today, I would like to pray especially for the inmates, our brothers and our sisters in jail," he said. "They suffer so we need to be close to them with prayers so that the Lord may help them and comfort them in this difficult moment."

