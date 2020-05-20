{{featured_button_text}}
Wood, Jack Dalton

School: Calhoun Academy

Future plans: Jack plans on attending USC Beaufort in the fall.

Extracurriculars: Varsity Football, Varsity Basketball, and Varsity Baseball

Advice to future generations: If you ever get to go back in time, do NOT ever go back to 2020.

Parents' names: Todd & Danette Wood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments