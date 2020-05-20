Wood, Jack Dalton

School: Calhoun Academy
Future plans: Jack plans on attending USC Beaufort in the fall.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Football, Varsity Basketball, and Varsity Baseball
Advice to future generations: If you ever get to go back in time, do NOT ever go back to 2020.
Parents' names: Todd & Danette Wood
