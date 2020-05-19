Winningham, Olivia

School: Clemson University
Future plans: After graduating with a Bachelors of Science in Psychology and a minor in Biology degree, Olivia plans to further her education and work towards receiving her Associates degree in Nursing and then to go on to receive her Bachelors. Her goal is to become a Labor and Delivery Nurse.
Accomplishments: Olivia was a Life Scholarship recipient and a Burger King Scholarship recipient.
Extracurriculars: Olivia volunteered with many locations throughout her 4 years at Clemson. Some of her favorites include East End Elementary in Easley, SC and Foothills Care Center in Seneca, SC. She also worked on campus, by working at the student phonathon which raises money for academic scholarships, renovations, and recruitment.
Favorite quote: Her favorite quote is Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the LORD, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.
Favorite memory: Olivia’s favorite memory while attending Clemson was attending her first football game in Death Valley!
Advice to future generations: Trust God in all things! When things get tough pray, believe and keep pushing.
Parents' names: Mr. & Mrs. Kevin (Janice) Winningham
