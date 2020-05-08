School: Fort Dorchester High School
Future plans: Serra will attend the University of South Carolina in the Fall, majoring in Communications, minoring in Business, as she wants to help international companies impact global humanitarian issues.
Accomplishments: Serra is a Co-Founder of the African-American Sisters of Leadership Club; a photographer, writer and reporter for the Yearbook Program, lead manager in the yearbook's fundraising store, a Regional Teen Conference Technology Intern, and a member of Bethel AME Church, Ridgeville. While maintaining a 3.6 GPA, she has held down three jobs (at Lowe’s Grocery Store, an administrative internship at school, and a babysitter/driver for several families) ... and has been accepted into 20+ colleges!!
Extracurriculars: • Jack and Jill of America, Charleston Chapter • Treasurer, 2018-19 • Teen Conference Committee Chairperson, Charleston, SC 2018 • Social Committee, 2017 • Jenkins Orphanage—Volunteer Coordinator for the natural hair products drive and cleanup day • Fort Dorchester High—Coordinator of the 2019 Black History Month Program • Fort Dorchester High—Front Office Student Volunteer • Bethel AME Church, Ridgeville, SC—Junior Usher • Alpha Kappa Alpha—ASCEND Leadership Program, 2017-18 and 2016-17 • Fort Dorchester High—Yearbook Class
Favorite quote: “Keep grinding girl, your life can change in one year, and even when it’s dark out, the sun is shining somewhere.” – J Cole
Favorite memory: During my 10th grade year, the organization I co-founded with other students, African-American Sisters of Leadership, hosted a Senior Cookout, as a fundraiser to raise moneys for scholarships for seniors who were members of our Club. Over 300 students attended, and participated in water-ballon competitions, dance-offs, and other field day activities. This was the best day ever, because everyone had a great time, we raised a ton of money, and we gave seniors memories that will last their life time!
Advice to future generations: My don’t let your peers make decisions for you, be bold and make decisions on your own. Since I was a young girl, my mother always stressed to me the importance of having my own voice and to surround myself with people who are positive. So it’s important to think for yourself, to try to weigh the positives and negatives of all situations, to pray, to ask for advice, and to trust your instincts. And when you do that, you will always win!
Parents' names: Kevin Williams and Sherrie Snipes-Williams; Grandparents: Eartha and Ernest Fraizer (Orangeburg); Joshua Williams (Orangeburg); and Alfredia Snipes (Ridgeville)
