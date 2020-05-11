White, Briana

School: Orangeburg Christian Academy
Future plans: Briana plans to attend OCTech. She would like to pursue a career in nursing.
Favorite quote: Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind. --Dr. Seuss
Advice to future generations: I would like to wish the best of luck to the remaining students. Always remember to never give up and you will go far in life.
Parents' names: Whitney White and Samantha White
