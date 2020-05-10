{{featured_button_text}}
Waltz, Bryce

School: Andrew Jackson Academy

Future plans: Bryce plans to become a certified welder.

Accomplishments: Beta Club, on 3 state championship football teams.

Extracurriculars: Beta Club 7-12th grade

Favorite quote: “I always tell the truth, even when I lie“

Favorite memory: Winning the State Championship

Advice to future generations: Enjoy life while you can.

Parents' names: Lee & Angie Waltz

