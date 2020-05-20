School: Orangeburg Wilkinson High
Future plans: Will be attending Claflin university majoring in computer science
Accomplishments: Member of the honor society
Favorite quote: Keep striving to reach the stars
Advice to future generations: Do your best to succeed no matter what comes your way.
Parents' names: Warren Tyler and Tawanna Jenkins
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.