School: Branchville High School

Future plans: Eboni is planning to attend OC Tech in Orangeburg SC and major in Information Technology.

Accomplishments: 4.0+ GPA BETA Club Member since 6th grade Honor Roll Student Basketball 🏀 player Cheerleader 📣 Dean’s list (OC Tech)

Extracurriculars: Basketball 🏀 player Cheerleader 📣

Parents' names: Mr. & Mrs. Harry (Tamika) Tucker

