{{featured_button_text}}

School: Orangeburg Wilkinson High School

Future plans: D’Mya will be Attending North Carolina A&T State University with a Full Basketball Scholarship majoring in Business Administration with a minor in Marketing. D’Mya plans to get her MBA, becoming a Nike Brand Ambassador, owning her own business and being a Professional Basketball Player.

Accomplishments: Member Of The National Honor Society 3 years 4.5 ESPN C/O 2020 Ranked Guard -T&D Region Player of the Year 2020 -Ranked In the Top 5 of the C/O 2020 of South Carolina -South Carolina Elite Girls SCBCA Selection 2019-2020 -North Carolina/South Carolina All Star Classic Participate -McDonald’s All American Nominee -3x All Region 4A Team -2x All State Team -HSSR All Statewide Team 2019 -4-AAA Region Player of the Year 2020 -District 7 Official Player Of the Year 2020 -1000 Points Club High School Career

Extracurriculars: Varsity Basketball 4 years Track Team 3 years

Favorite quote: “Go Confidently in the Directions of your Dreams”

Advice to future generations: Always do good things and great things will come back to you. Always be a role model in a positive way.

Parents' names: Rochanda Flood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments