School: Andrew Jackson Academy
Future plans: Communications major at the USC Upstate in Spartanburg
Accomplishments: Valedictorian of the class of 2020 Valedictorian scholarship for USC Upstate PC Scholar Palmetto Girls State Life scholarship
Extracurriculars: Captain of the basketball team Captain of the volleyball team Teachers aide Senior yearbook editor President of the Senior Beta Club Youth worship leader at Columbia Road Church of God Children’s church teacher for preschool
Favorite quote: I am thankful for my struggles, for without them I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strengths
Advice to future generations: Do take for granted the opportunities that are given because tomorrow is not promised. Live life to the fullest. Colossians 3:23. Whatever you do work at it with all your heart as working for the Lord...
Parents' names: Michael and Sandi Templeton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.