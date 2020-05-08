{{featured_button_text}}

School: Andrew Jackson Academy

Future plans: Communications major at the USC Upstate in Spartanburg

Accomplishments: Valedictorian of the class of 2020 Valedictorian scholarship for USC Upstate PC Scholar Palmetto Girls State Life scholarship

Extracurriculars: Captain of the basketball team Captain of the volleyball team Teachers aide Senior yearbook editor President of the Senior Beta Club Youth worship leader at Columbia Road Church of God Children’s church teacher for preschool

Favorite quote: I am thankful for my struggles, for without them I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strengths

Advice to future generations: Do take for granted the opportunities that are given because tomorrow is not promised. Live life to the fullest. Colossians 3:23. Whatever you do work at it with all your heart as working for the Lord...

Parents' names: Michael and Sandi Templeton

