Summers, William

School: Orangeburg Preparatory School
Future plans: To attend the Citadel And major in Engineering
Accomplishments: 2019 Delegate to Palmetto Boys State, 2019 T&D player of the week, 2019 T &D First Team All-Area, SCISA AA All-Region Team, HSSR SCISA AA All-State Team, OPS Football MVP, Participated in the North/South All-Star Football Game
Extracurriculars: Played Football and Baseball, Member of Northside Baptist Church Mission Team to the Dominican Republic, Yearbook Staff,
Favorite quote: “Work until you no longer have to introduce yourself”- Harvey Specter
Favorite memory: Beating the defending State Champions-Florence Christian in Football And playing in the North/South All-Star game
Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted. Play every game like it’s your last because it just might be!
Parents' names: Mark and Lori Summers
