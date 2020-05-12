{{featured_button_text}}
Snelgrove, Dylan

School: Orangeburg Prep

Future plans: Planning to attend Orangeburg - Calhoun Technical College and major in Engineering Design Technology.

Accomplishments: In my Sophomore year of high school, I won 1st place in the Voice of Democracy contest.

Extracurriculars: OPS Bass Anglers Fishing team and the OPS Wrestling team.

Favorite quote: "When nothin' is goin' right just go fishin." - Earl Dibble Jr.

Favorite memory: My favorite memory was the Senior Class trip to Washington. D.C. I had a fun time, but this was the last time I saw my classmates and teachers. I did not expect this at all.

Advice to future generations: Your time in high school is too short. Make as many memories as you can and enjoy every minute of it!

Parents' names: Brad & Jennifer Snelgrove

