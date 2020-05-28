{{featured_button_text}}

School: Edisto High School

Future plans: Attending the University of South Carolina (Columbia) and majoring in computer science.

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Palmetto Fellow, Spur Scholar

Extracurriculars: Junior Leadership at the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, Track

Favorite quote: “Don’t be afraid to share you opinion just because it might not be shared.”

Favorite memory: Watching the G.O.A.T., also known as Tom Brady, at the Patriots vs. Panthers preseason game.

Advice to future generations: Be conscious to what’s going on around the world, not just your own area.

Parents' names: Mark and Sherry Smoak

