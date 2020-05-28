School: Edisto High School
Future plans: Attending the University of South Carolina (Columbia) and majoring in computer science.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Palmetto Fellow, Spur Scholar
Extracurriculars: Junior Leadership at the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, Track
Favorite quote: “Don’t be afraid to share you opinion just because it might not be shared.”
Favorite memory: Watching the G.O.A.T., also known as Tom Brady, at the Patriots vs. Panthers preseason game.
Advice to future generations: Be conscious to what’s going on around the world, not just your own area.
Parents' names: Mark and Sherry Smoak
