Simon, Lyric

School: High School for Health Professions
Future plans: Attend Claflin University in the fall of 2020 majoring in computer science with a minor in cyber security. Lyric plans to become an IT and Cyber security specialist.
Accomplishments: Lyric has been accepted into more than 15 colleges receiving a full ride from some.
Extracurriculars: Future Business Leaders of America Yearbook Club Delta Gems CAPS Program
Favorite quote: "Good things always come to those who wait."
Favorite memory: Lyric's favorite memory is seeing her grandfather, the late coach Willie J Simon being inducted into the state hall of fame.
Advice to future generations: There is a lot of things that I wish someone told me before entering into a new chapter of my life but the main thing I would've wanted someone to tell me is know that your best is always good. Never stress or worry about anything if you've given it all that you have.
Parents' names: Denise Simon & David Bowman
