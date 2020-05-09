Schurlknight, Kaylee

School: Orangeburg Prep
Future plans: Kaylee will attend the University of South Carolina and plans to major in Hospitality Management.
Accomplishments: In high school, Kaylee was a member of the National Honor Society, the Vice President of Interact Club, and a SCISA scholar athlete. She cheered on the varsity squad for three years and played varsity softball for four years. Kaylee received the Dick Horne Foundation scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Interact Club- 3 years Softball- 14 years Cheer- 7 years Dance- 13 years
Favorite quote: "Destiny is for losers. It's just a stupid excuse to wait for things to happen instead of making them happen." - Blair Waldorf
Favorite memory: Kaylee's favorite high school memory was her senior night pep rally performance. The senior cheerleaders and football players spent weeks preparing a dance to entertain the school.
Parents' names: Lee Schurlknight & Micki Schurlknight
