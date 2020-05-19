School: Orangeburg-Wilkinson and OCtech
Future plans: Attend Claflin University majoring in BioChemistry
Accomplishments: Alice C. Tisdale Honor’s College at Claflin, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, National Honor Society, Orangeburg Jr. Service League Distinguished Youth
Extracurriculars: Miss OW 2019-2020, Helen Sheffield Federated Girls Club
Favorite quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Favorite memory: Any time I can eat crab legs at Benjamin’s in Myrtle Beach.
Advice to future generations: Stay focused and help someone else along the way.
Parents' names: Stanley and Renee Ritter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.