School: Orangeburg-Wilkinson and OCtech

Future plans: Attend Claflin University majoring in BioChemistry

Accomplishments: Alice C. Tisdale Honor’s College at Claflin, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, National Honor Society, Orangeburg Jr. Service League Distinguished Youth

Extracurriculars: Miss OW 2019-2020, Helen Sheffield Federated Girls Club

Favorite quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

Favorite memory: Any time I can eat crab legs at Benjamin’s in Myrtle Beach.

Advice to future generations: Stay focused and help someone else along the way.

Parents' names: Stanley and Renee Ritter

