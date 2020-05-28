{{featured_button_text}}
Rigden, Maranda

School: University of South Carolina ( Columbia Campus)

Future plans: I can't wait to teach Early Childhood Education, and have my own classroom of students to teach, nurture, and love.

Accomplishments: Cum Laude Honors

Extracurriculars: I love being outdoors, whether I'm boating, fishing, or playing sports.

Favorite quote: "They may forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel". Carl Buechner

Favorite memory: My favorite memory would be of my whole student teaching experience during my Senior Year of the ECD Program.

Advice to future generations: It's never too late to make your dreams a reality!

Parents' names: Fred and Lisa Rigden

