Proett, Sarah

School: Orangeburg Christian Academy

Future plans: Sarah plans to attend Bob Jones University. She would eventually like to obtain a Master's in Interior Design.

Extracurriculars: Cheerleading and Volleyball

Favorite quote: Everything has beauty, just not everybody sees it. --Unknown

Advice to future generations: I hope all of y'all strive for excellence.

Parents' names: Randall and Ann Proett

