Praytor, Dontrell

School: Edisto high school

Future plans: Plans to attend SC Faith AM

Favorite quote: “Always get what’s yours no matter the obstacles or troubles keep your head up and always push forward harder than before”

Favorite memory: When the doctors told me my sport’s career was over I never gave up I kepted pushing and go back

Advice to future generations: Always remember the Sky is the limit

Parents' names: Brittney and James Wright

