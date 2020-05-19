Praytor, Dontrell

School: Edisto high school
Future plans: Plans to attend SC Faith AM
Favorite quote: “Always get what’s yours no matter the obstacles or troubles keep your head up and always push forward harder than before”
Favorite memory: When the doctors told me my sport’s career was over I never gave up I kepted pushing and go back
Advice to future generations: Always remember the Sky is the limit
Parents' names: Brittney and James Wright
