School: Andrew Jackson Academy

Future plans: Colyn Peek is the Salutatorian of Andrew Jackson Academy Class of 2020. Colyn will be attending the University of South Carolina in the fall where he will be majoring in Business.

Accomplishments: AJA 2020 Salutatorian, Headmaster's List 9th-12th Grade, National Beta Club, and Honor Society, 4-time SCISA 8-man State Champion, 2017 & 2019 HSSR-SCHSL Statewide All-State Offense, Junior Service League Distinguished Youth Award, 2019 Presbyterian College Junior Fellow Scholar, & USC Abney Foundation Scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Yearbook Staff, Student Council - served as Secretary, Vice President, & President of the student body, Clubs include History, Spanish, Blockletter and Beta Club. He played Varsity Football, Basketball, and Baseball 9th-12th Grade.

Favorite quote: "Ight Imma head out!”

Favorite memory: Winning the State Championship in football for four years; however, his sophomore year is the most memorable.

Advice to future generations: Always put God 1st in all that you do! Have fun and enjoy these years and make the most of every second because it will be over in the blink of an eye.

Parents' names: Jason and Stacy Peek of Bamberg

