Ott, Thomas

School: Orangeburg Christian Academy

Future plans: Thomas plans to attend OCTech. He would like to pursue a career in electrical instrumentation.

Favorite quote: We strive for excellence. --Mrs. Misty Salley

Advice to future generations: I would like to thank everyone who has helped me achieve my goals and get me through school when times got rough for me. A big thank you goes out to Mrs. Poor, Mrs. Danielle, and of course, my teacher who have taught me and put up with me.

Parents' names: Thomas Owen Ott, Jr. and the late Kathy Ott

