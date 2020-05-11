Ott, Thomas

School: Orangeburg Christian Academy
Future plans: Thomas plans to attend OCTech. He would like to pursue a career in electrical instrumentation.
Favorite quote: We strive for excellence. --Mrs. Misty Salley
Advice to future generations: I would like to thank everyone who has helped me achieve my goals and get me through school when times got rough for me. A big thank you goes out to Mrs. Poor, Mrs. Danielle, and of course, my teacher who have taught me and put up with me.
Parents' names: Thomas Owen Ott, Jr. and the late Kathy Ott
