School: Orangeburg Prep
Future plans: Attend USC Columbia in the fall and major in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology in pursue in a career in Genetics. May double major with Media Arts.
Accomplishments: Palmetto Girls State Delegate Palmetto Fellows Scholarship Kitty M. Fairey Scholarship National Honor Society National Youth Leadership Forum for Medicine Nominee Coker Scholar Columbia College Scholar PC Junior Fellow USC Aiken Scholar USC Upstate Junior Scholar
Extracurriculars: Student Body Treasurer Mary Jane’s School of Dance for 10 years High School Math Team Chess Team Debate Team Envirothon Interact Club
Favorite quote: No one can make you feel inferior without your consent —Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite memory: The senior class trip to Washington DC. It was a whole week spent with my class, and we made so many memories and got so close with each other. It’s also the last time that we were all together as a class before this situation.
Advice to future generations: There’s always advice to appreciate the good old days while you’re there because they do not last forever, but they will never be as more special than when they become past memories to remember forever. Don’t only appreciate and cherish the moments that you have, but also learn from them. Any experience you have, good or bad, will shape you into who you will become in the future.
Parents' names: Phuong and Lan Ngo
