School: Orangeburg Wilkinson High
Future plans: Criminal justice
Favorite quote: Never underestimate a Murphy... even 2020 couldn’t stop me!
Advice to future generations: Life is a challenge push through an stay prayed up. If you God brought you to it he will most definitely see you through it!!! C/O 2020 it’s up from here!!!!
Parents' names: Daryl n Rachelle Murphy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.