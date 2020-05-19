McKeithan, Dana

School: Edisto High School
Future plans: Plan to attend South Carolina State in the fall of 2020 and major in Early Childhood Education.
Extracurriculars: Co-Captain of the Royal Essence color guard.
Parents' names: Dwight and Deona McKeithan
School: Edisto High School
Future plans: Plan to attend South Carolina State in the fall of 2020 and major in Early Childhood Education.
Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.
Extracurriculars: Co-Captain of the Royal Essence color guard.
Parents' names: Dwight and Deona McKeithan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.