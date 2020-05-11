{{featured_button_text}}

School: Clarendon Hall

Future plans: I am going to USC Sumter to get my business degree and take over the family farm as the fourth generation.

Favorite quote: “So God made a farmer.” -Paul Harvey

Advice to future generations: Don’t rush growing up in a blink of an eye you will be graduating.

Parents' names: Travis and Cyndi McIntosh

