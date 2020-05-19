{{featured_button_text}}

School: Orangeburg Wilkinson High School

Future plans: My plans are to attend college and to become a lawyer. Even if i have to do 7 years in college, i dont just want a job; i want a career and i want to be great at what i want to do.

Favorite quote: “Even if someone say you cant do it, believe in your self and I promise you could do it”

Advice to future generations: Stay motivated, stay focused, and dont lose track. It’s better to stop on top or ahead then to be behind.

Parents' names: Shakra Dwight and Nathaniel Mack

