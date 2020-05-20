{{featured_button_text}}

School: Edisto High School

Future plans: I plan on attending Clemson University and majoring in Mathematics Teaching.

Accomplishments: I have been chosen as a SC Teaching Fellows at Clemson University and designated as a Palmetto Fellow.

Extracurriculars: President of EHS National Honor Society Student Council Advisor Varsity Football Varsity Baseball

Favorite quote: "Let the light that shines in you be brighter than the light that shines on you." -Dabo Swinney

Favorite memory: Theme Days during Homecoming

Advice to future generations: Work hard! Play hard!

Parents' names: Mr. Ike and Mrs. Christie Kittrell

