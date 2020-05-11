{{featured_button_text}}

School: Orangeburg Preparatory School

Future plans: Clemson University - civil engineering

Accomplishments: Palmetto Fellow, All A Honor Roll, National Honor Society - President, SCISA Scholar Athlete, Academic Quiz Team, Math Team, Palmetto Boys State Delegate, Junior Graduation Marshal, PC Junior Fellow, USC Aiken Scholar, USC Upstate Junior Scholar, Coker College Junior Scholar

Extracurriculars: SCISA All Region Football Team 2019, SCISA North/South Football Game 2019, Varsity and Junior Varsity Football, Junior Varsity Basketball, Chess Club, Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic Volunteer, Edisto Mission Week, First Baptist Church Youth Group

Favorite quote: "I don't want to be a product of my environment. I want my environment to be a product of me." Frank Costello

Favorite memory: Make as many memories in high school as possible, because once it is over, they are all you have left.

Advice to future generations: OPS 2019 Varsity Football Season

Parents' names: Anne Gue Jones and the late Carl A. Jones

