School: Orangeburg Preparatory School
Future plans: Clemson University - civil engineering
Accomplishments: Palmetto Fellow, All A Honor Roll, National Honor Society - President, SCISA Scholar Athlete, Academic Quiz Team, Math Team, Palmetto Boys State Delegate, Junior Graduation Marshal, PC Junior Fellow, USC Aiken Scholar, USC Upstate Junior Scholar, Coker College Junior Scholar
Extracurriculars: SCISA All Region Football Team 2019, SCISA North/South Football Game 2019, Varsity and Junior Varsity Football, Junior Varsity Basketball, Chess Club, Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic Volunteer, Edisto Mission Week, First Baptist Church Youth Group
Favorite quote: "I don't want to be a product of my environment. I want my environment to be a product of me." Frank Costello
Favorite memory: Make as many memories in high school as possible, because once it is over, they are all you have left.
Advice to future generations: OPS 2019 Varsity Football Season
Parents' names: Anne Gue Jones and the late Carl A. Jones
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.