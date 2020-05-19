School: Lake Marion high
Future plans: Elementary Teacher
Accomplishments: To mentor young kids
Favorite quote: With God everything is possible !
Advice to future generations: Take lots of pictures for memories!
Parents' names: Courtney and Damel Dukes
