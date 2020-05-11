{{featured_button_text}}
Jeffcoat, Katlin

School: Orangeburg Christian Academy

Future plans: Katlin plans to attend OCTech. She would eventually like to obtain a Master's Degree in Nursing.

Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, Volleyball, and Homecoming Queen

Favorite quote: Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory. --Dr. Seuss

Advice to future generations: It is upsetting to have to say goodbye to such a memorable time in my life, but every stage of life has to come to an end. I want to wish my fellow classmates the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Parents' names: Charlie and Stacey Jeffcoat

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments