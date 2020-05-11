Jeffcoat, Katlin

School: Orangeburg Christian Academy
Future plans: Katlin plans to attend OCTech. She would eventually like to obtain a Master's Degree in Nursing.
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, Volleyball, and Homecoming Queen
Favorite quote: Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory. --Dr. Seuss
Advice to future generations: It is upsetting to have to say goodbye to such a memorable time in my life, but every stage of life has to come to an end. I want to wish my fellow classmates the best of luck in their future endeavors.
Parents' names: Charlie and Stacey Jeffcoat
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.