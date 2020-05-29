{{featured_button_text}}
Huggins, Tyrek

School: Edisto High School

Future plans: I Will Be Attending Morris College In Sumter Sc, To Major In Biology- Pre Med.

Accomplishments: I Will Be Graduating From Edisto High School , Also Graduating With All A’s & A 4.0 GPA.

Favorite quote: “Don’t Cry Because It’s Over, Smile Because It Happened”

Advice to future generations: You Can Do ANYTHING If You Put Your Mind To It !

Parents' names: Vicki Tucker And Toraino Huggins

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments