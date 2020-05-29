Huggins, Tyrek

School: Edisto High School
Future plans: I Will Be Attending Morris College In Sumter Sc, To Major In Biology- Pre Med.
Accomplishments: I Will Be Graduating From Edisto High School , Also Graduating With All A’s & A 4.0 GPA.
Favorite quote: “Don’t Cry Because It’s Over, Smile Because It Happened”
Advice to future generations: You Can Do ANYTHING If You Put Your Mind To It !
Parents' names: Vicki Tucker And Toraino Huggins
