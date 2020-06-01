{{featured_button_text}}
Huggins, Devuntea

School: Orangeburg Wilkinson HS

Future plans: Plan to major in sport management

Extracurriculars: Played Football 9th -12th

Favorite quote: You can do anything you put your mind to do

Advice to future generations: Keep reaching for the stars

Parents' names: Dexter Huggins & Carolyn Huggins

