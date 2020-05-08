Harris, Payton

School: Orangeburg Prep
Future plans: I plan to attend Francis Marion University in the fall. I hope to pursue my dream of becoming a labor and delivery nurse.
Accomplishments: Hope scholarship recipient
Favorite quote: If you’re gonna do it, do it right!
Favorite memory: My favorite memory from high school is Mrs. Boland’s study hall conversations. Her words always made my day a little better.
Advice to future generations: Work hard! The feeling of success is the best.
Parents' names: Tony Harris and Amber Fogle
