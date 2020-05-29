School: High School for Health Professions
Future plans: My future plans are to attend South Carolina State University where i will be majoring in Biology .
Accomplishments: I received emails that invited me to be apart of National Honors Society .
Extracurriculars: Ladies of Kappa League Cheerleading Basketball
Favorite quote: “Behind you are all your memories , Before you are all your dreams , Around you are all those who love you , Within you is all you need “
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is when we had a lip syncing battle and all the grade levels came together and had a good time singing and dancing .
Advice to future generations: Whatever you do , don’t procrastinate. Stay focus and work hard all four years of high school . Choose your friends wisely . Be around people who motivate you not distract you because while you’re playing around and joking they are getting their work done . I wish the best of luck to upcoming seniors and high schoolers at together ❤️ .
Parents' names: My mother name is Courtenay Brunson . My father name is Brian Hampton .
