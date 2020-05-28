Griffin, Caleb

School: High School for Health Professions
Future plans: Future education in Psychology
Accomplishments: Certified Life Guard
Extracurriculars: Gaming Lounge Track and Field
Favorite quote: I feel as though, if you’re able to control your dreams, you have more power and control over your mind, like you could reach more areas of your mind. Therefore, I feel like it creates the ability for you to achieve more things in reality. ~Juice WRLD
Parents' names: Rev. A. David and Kay V Griffin
