Griffin, Caleb

School: High School for Health Professions

Future plans: Future education in Psychology

Accomplishments: Certified Life Guard

Extracurriculars: Gaming Lounge Track and Field

Favorite quote: I feel as though, if you’re able to control your dreams, you have more power and control over your mind, like you could reach more areas of your mind. Therefore, I feel like it creates the ability for you to achieve more things in reality. ~Juice WRLD

Parents' names: Rev. A. David and Kay V Griffin

