Foreback, Faith

School: Orangeburg Preparatory School

Future plans: I plan to attend OC Tech in the fall, but for now enjoy my summer break.

Accomplishments: SC Life Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Four-year letterman - Track and Field Two-time state finals in 100 m hurdles One-year letterman - Soccer

Favorite quote: "Don't worry, be happy" - Meher Baba

Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends at football games and track meets.

Advice to future generations: Don't be afraid of trying something you think you will fail to do. If you never try, you have already failed.

Parents' names: Jimmy and Nicki Foreback

