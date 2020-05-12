Foreback, Faith

School: Orangeburg Preparatory School
Future plans: I plan to attend OC Tech in the fall, but for now enjoy my summer break.
Accomplishments: SC Life Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Four-year letterman - Track and Field Two-time state finals in 100 m hurdles One-year letterman - Soccer
Favorite quote: "Don't worry, be happy" - Meher Baba
Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends at football games and track meets.
Advice to future generations: Don't be afraid of trying something you think you will fail to do. If you never try, you have already failed.
Parents' names: Jimmy and Nicki Foreback
