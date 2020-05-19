{{featured_button_text}}

School: Calhoun Academy

Future plans: Firefighter, Automotive Technology

Accomplishments: Life Scholarship, Pre-Apprenticeship Award-OC Tech

Extracurriculars: Beta Club, Dragracing

Favorite memory: Memories shared with my racing team Moonshine Motorsports

Advice to future generations: Work hard and Don't stress over what people think.

Parents' names: Guy Farman & Amanda Binnicker Farman

