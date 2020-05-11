{{featured_button_text}}
Fanning, Andy

School: Orangeburg Christian Academy

Future plans: Andy plans to attend OCTech. He would like to become a mechanical engineer.

Extracurriculars: Baseball and Basketball

Favorite quote: So love or hate me, I stay hate free. They say we learn from mistakes; well that's why they mistake me. --Lil' Wayne

Advice to future generations: Thank you to everyone who helped me get here. To everyone, don't let anybody tell you that anything is impossible. I wish everyone the best in whatever you are doing.

Parents' names: Chad and Heather Fanning and Laney Fanning

