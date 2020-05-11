{{featured_button_text}}

School: Clarendon Hall

Future plans: I’m going to attend Clemson University this coming fall and majoring in general engineering.

Accomplishments: Class Salutatorian AB Honor Roll Palmetto Fellows Scholarship

Extracurriculars: National Honors Society Varsity Basketball Varsity Football

Favorite quote: “I have very little patience for stupidity” -Kevin Malone

Favorite memory: On senior night and our last regular season game, I finally dunked during a basketball game.

Advice to future generations: Don’t take the time you have for granted.

Parents' names: Ray & Melanie Elliott

