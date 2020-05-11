School: Clarendon Hall
Future plans: I am going to Clemson through the bridge program and majoring in packaging science.
Accomplishments: Coaches award for volleyball
Extracurriculars: Volleyball for 6 years 4-H club sophomore year
Favorite quote: Expect nothing, appreciate everything.
Favorite memory: My favorite memories were the ones made while practicing and playing volleyball
Advice to future generations: Don’t take advantage of the short time you have in high school and enjoy what you can because you never know if it will be taken away.
Parents' names: Leslie Dather and Wade Edwards
