{{featured_button_text}}

School: Clarendon Hall

Future plans: I am going to Clemson through the bridge program and majoring in packaging science.

Accomplishments: Coaches award for volleyball

Extracurriculars: Volleyball for 6 years 4-H club sophomore year

Favorite quote: Expect nothing, appreciate everything.

Favorite memory: My favorite memories were the ones made while practicing and playing volleyball

Advice to future generations: Don’t take advantage of the short time you have in high school and enjoy what you can because you never know if it will be taken away.

Parents' names: Leslie Dather and Wade Edwards

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments