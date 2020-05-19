Dunning, Fatima

School: Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Future plans: My future plans are to finish getting my Associates Degree here at Octech, and then transfer to Claflin University to get my Bachelors Degree.
Accomplishments: I was able to finish high school my 11th grade year, and starting “Early College” my senior year!
Favorite quote: “ You can do anything YOU put your mind too!”
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was meeting Dr.Cluster. Love ❤️
Advice to future generations: Anything is possible!
Parents' names: Shante Keller and Calloway Dunning
