Dunning, Fatima

School: Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Future plans: My future plans are to finish getting my Associates Degree here at Octech, and then transfer to Claflin University to get my Bachelors Degree.

Accomplishments: I was able to finish high school my 11th grade year, and starting “Early College” my senior year!

Favorite quote: “ You can do anything YOU put your mind too!”

Favorite memory: My favorite memory was meeting Dr.Cluster. Love ❤️

Advice to future generations: Anything is possible!

Parents' names: Shante Keller and Calloway Dunning

