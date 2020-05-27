{{featured_button_text}}

School: Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Future plans: Shadaisa plans to attend South Carolina State University and major in Business Administration.

Extracurriculars: Former Cheerleader, Member of Ladies of Kappa League (LKL),

Favorite quote: "For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Favorite memory: First day of high school.

Advice to future generations: Always be yourself! Don't try to be someone you are not.

Parents' names: Mr. & Mrs. Charles (Marilyn) Doctor

