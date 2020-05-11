{{featured_button_text}}
Crider, Jake

School: Orangeburg Christian Academy

Future plans: Jake plans to attend USC Aiken. One day he would like to be a software developer.

Accomplishments: Jake is an Eagle Scout

Extracurriculars: Boy Scouts of America

Favorite quote: People are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges. Joseph Fort Newton

Advice to future generations: Good luck in the coming years.

Parents' names: Brian and Ashley Crider

