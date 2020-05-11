Crider, Jake

School: Orangeburg Christian Academy
Future plans: Jake plans to attend USC Aiken. One day he would like to be a software developer.
Accomplishments: Jake is an Eagle Scout
Extracurriculars: Boy Scouts of America
Favorite quote: People are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges. Joseph Fort Newton
Advice to future generations: Good luck in the coming years.
Parents' names: Brian and Ashley Crider
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.