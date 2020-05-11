Craig, Georgiaanne

School: Orangeburg Prep
Future plans: After graduation, I plan to attend Clemson University and pursue a career in Forensic Psychology.
Accomplishments: Tommy Wannamaker Scholarship, Coker Scholar, Orangeburg Junior League Distinguished Youth Award, National Honor Society, Junior Marshall, Columbia College Junior Scholar, and Palmetto Girls State Alternate.
Extracurriculars: Key Club, Jv Cheerleading, Varsity Cheerleading, and Track.
Favorite quote: "She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her." -Proverbs 3:15
Favorite memory: The week of July 4th 2019 at Edisto Beach.
Advice to future generations: Listen to everyone when they say high school flies by. Don't rush it and enjoy every moment of it, because before you know it, it's over.
Parents' names: Kelly and Tina Craig
