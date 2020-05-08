Connelley, Kathryn

School: Orangeburg Preparatory Schools
Future plans: Attend Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College and major in Business Administration - Accounting.
Accomplishments: Dick Horne Foundation Scholarship Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce Recipient
Favorite quote: You only have one life to live so live it to the fullest.
Favorite memory: Senior Class Trip to Washington, D.C.
Advice to future generations: Cherish every moment, milestone, and memory bc time flies by.
Parents' names: Rhett and Patty Connelley
