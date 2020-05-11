{{featured_button_text}}
Collins, Cory

School: Orangeburg Preparatory School

Future plans: I’m am going to attend Orangeburg-Calhoun technical school to take Welding

Extracurriculars: I’ve played baseball and football for 7 years

Favorite quote: Heroes get remembered but legends never die - Babe Ruth

Favorite memory: My senior year football season

Advice to future generations: Always try your best

Parents' names: Lamar Collins

