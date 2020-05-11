Collins, Cory

School: Orangeburg Preparatory School
Future plans: I’m am going to attend Orangeburg-Calhoun technical school to take Welding
Extracurriculars: I’ve played baseball and football for 7 years
Favorite quote: Heroes get remembered but legends never die - Babe Ruth
Favorite memory: My senior year football season
Advice to future generations: Always try your best
Parents' names: Lamar Collins
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.